Texas State Parks division celebrates National Moth Week

Moths have been around for more than 190 million years – longer than their often more colorful "siblings."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Did you know it's National Moth Week? The Texas State Parks division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been having some fun, showing off all the moths you can spot in the Lone Star State.

Moths are an indicator species, which means their numbers help determine the health of an ecosystem – and they've been around for more than 190 million years! According to Texas State Parks, that's longer than butterflies, making them "butterflies' cooler older (goth?!) siblings."

But butterflies aren't the only ones who bring beauty to the table. Texas State Parks pointed out that not all moths are dark and dusty.

Honestly though, why do we think of moths as dark and dusky little things?



Take a look at some of these pretty babies you can see throughout Texas: pic.twitter.com/Ew2LwSDzCs — Texas State Parks (@TPWDparks) July 25, 2023

Moths are also survivors. To avoid being eaten, they've evolved to look like less tasty things, like wasps, tarantulas, praying mantises and even bird droppings.

"Next time ur not feeling yourself, just think of it like an evolutionary adaptation to avoid being eaten," Texas State Parks joked on Twitter. "Ur doing amazing sweetie."

According to the website for National Moth Week, the celebration was started in 2012 by members of the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission, a nonprofit in New Jersey dedicated to environmental education and conservation. The idea "grew out of the popular local moth nights organized by Dave Moskowitz and Liti Haramaty that attracted experienced and novice moth-ers of all ages."

National Moth Week now takes place annually during the last full week and two weekends of July, starting on the next to last Saturday and ending on the last Sunday of the month.