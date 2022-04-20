Texas man indicted, accused in case involving smuggling of 107 people

ELKHART, Texas — A South Texas man was indicted on Tuesday after being accused of conspiring to transport more than 100 non-U.S. citizens.
The indictment comes after an investigation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from U.S. Border Patrol (USBP).
A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against 29-year-old Daniel Chavez of Elkhart, Texas, who was originally charged by a criminal complaint.
That complaint claims that, on March 30, he arrived at a UBSP checkpoint on Interstate 35 while driving a tractor trailer. Upon inspection, a K-9 alerted authorities to that trailer, which officials opened to find 107 people identified as noncitizens.
If convicted, Chavez faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Tuesday's news comes as, on Wednesday, a seventh bus carrying a group of unlawful migrants is set to arrive in Washington, D.C. This busing strategy has been part of Gov. Greg Abbott's strategy in response to President Joe Biden's border policies.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: