Bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers push to bring semiconductor production to Lone Star State

The group has asked the commerce secretary to consider Texas for the future site of the National Semiconductor Technology Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), U.S. Reps. Lloyd Doggett (Texas-35) and Michael McCaul (Texas-10), as well as a bipartisan group of 31 other members of the Texas congressional delegation sent a letter on Wednesday to Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo calling for Texas to be considered for the future sites of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) as authorized by the CHIPS for America Act.

The CHIPS Act went into law on Jan. 1 with the goal of creating new jobs and a stable supply chain in the U.S. Semiconductor chips are used in nearly all pieces of modern technology including phones, laptops and even missile interceptors. The chips also help program the U.S. military’s F-35 combat aircraft.

Sen. Cornyn said the NSTC and NAPMP will be essential to maintaining an edge in semiconductor manufacturing leadership and hugely impactful to the region where it is established, creating a larger cluster of semiconductor investment.

Lawmakers wrote:

“With a vibrant and long-standing space, defense, telecommunications industry and manufacturing history, Texas is uniquely situated to foster the innovative environment in which the NSTC and NAPMP can thrive with broad engagement from chipmakers, material and equipment suppliers, chip customers, universities, research institutes and existing government partners.

“You will not find a better state in which to establish the National Semiconductor Technology Center and National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program. We strongly endorse selecting Texas as the future sites for the NSTC and NAPMP.”

This week, Gov. Greg Abbott officially announced the selection of Taylor for a new chip-making facility from Samsung.

