Texas House holds prayer for US troops killed in Afghanistan amid debate on election reform bill

At least 12 U.S. troops were killed Thursday when two suicide bombers attacked the airport in Kabul.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, two suicide bombers attacked crowds of Afghans at Kabul's airport. At least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops were killed.

Among them, U.S. officials said, were 11 Marines and one Navy medic. They also reported that at least 12 more service members were wounded, as well as more than 140 Afghans.

Amid the second special session and debate of the controversial elections reform Bill, SB1, members of the U.S. House of Representatives at the capitol held a moment of solidarity for the lives lost.

The House rose to their feet as Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Texas) led them in prayer.

“We pray that you give comfort,” @RepMattSchaefer got choked up as he prayed for the Marines and Navy medic killed in Kabul.



In the middle of debate over SB1, it was moving to see solidarity in the House as they stood together while Schaefer prayed. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/Gcrgv0m7ks — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) August 26, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:

“What we’re witnessing in Kabul right now is an absolute tragedy. Brave U.S. Marines and soldiers sacrificed everything to protect innocent lives and defend our nation’s principles of freedom and liberty for all. Their families are left grieving the heartbreaking loss of a loved one. Please join Cecilia and me in praying for these Marines and soldiers who fought through to the end, for their loved ones, and for all U.S. military members who continue to serve courageously and honorably for our country around the world.”

As did Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick:

“Jan and I are devastated to hear the news of the deaths and injuries sustained by several U.S. service members in the attack at the Kabul airport today. Please join us in prayer for the soldiers, their loved ones, and for our armed forces. We will not forget the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also chimed in:



“The news coming out of Kabul is heartbreaking and confirms what we have known for weeks – there are very real and disastrous consequences to the way this withdrawal has been conducted. I join all Americans in praying for our brave servicemen and women at the Kabul airport, our fellow citizens and allies still in Afghanistan, and all those impacted by these terrorist attacks.”