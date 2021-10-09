Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19

GARLAND, Texas — A tea party firebrand who is running for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas says he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia.
Allen West announced on Twitter Saturday that he also expects to be hospitalized and that his wife has also received monoclonal antibodies.
"Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95," West said in his latest tweet around 4 p.m. Saturday.
"My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious," he added.
According to his Twitter account, Allen West did not get vaccinated against COVID-19.
West is a former Texas Republican Party chair and Florida congressman.
He announced in July that he would challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is running for a third term and has been endorsed by Donald Trump.