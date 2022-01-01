Texas GLO suing federal government over endangered species

The Texas General Land Office and the Texas Public Policy Foundation are saying it's a matter of property rights.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas General Land Office (GLO) and the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) are suing the Biden administration over the fact that the golden-cheeked warbler is still considered an endangered species by the federal government.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush says this is about protecting “state sovereignty.”

According to the lawsuit, the State claims the Texas GLO owns public school lands, which have warbler habitats. Since the warbler is considered endangered by the federal government, the State claims they have certain restrictions on them “lowering the property’s market value.”

Robert Henneke, general counsel and executive director at TPPF, says there’s no need for the animal to be considered endangered since “current science proves the warbler has recovered.”

The GLO and TPPF sued the Department of Interior in 2017 and the Fifth Circuit ruled that the federal government needs to review their process in determining which species are endangered. This new lawsuit claims the federal government did not actually do so.

To view a copy of the lawsuit and associated documents, click here.