Q&A: Texas Supreme Court allowing service of civil lawsuits digitally

Suits can be served through social media or email if traditional methods aren't working.

AUSTIN, Texas — Last week, the Texas Supreme Court announced it will start allowing the service of process in civil cases through social media or email, if traditional methods of serving lawsuits in-person or through the mail aren't successful.

Austin attorney Sam Bassett with Minton, Bassett, Flores and Carsey joined KVUE on Tuesday to discuss.

Bryan Mays: Well, let's be clear that this will only be used as a last resort. Is that correct?

Bassett: That's correct. Only if several efforts and traditional service have failed will this mechanism be used.

Mays: The most glaring question to me, Sam, was how will a person know if an email or a social media direct message containing a legal summons are legitimate?

Bassett: Well, that's a good question and we'll see how it plays out. Now, one of the things that the law, the change in the rule, provides is that the person has to get permission to do email or social media service. So they'll have to establish in front of a judge why they know the person is active on the email or active on the social media that they're intending to use.

Mays: The timing of this would seem to indicate that the pandemic is a reason for this change, but that's not really the case here, is it?

Bassett: I think it could be partially the reason, but I think this rule doesn't go into effect [until] Jan. 20, 2021. So I think the real reason is the use of social media and email is pretty pervasive in today's world. So it's another way we can perfect service.

Mays: Now, this isn't altogether a new procedure. I was reading five years ago, a woman in New York served a divorce summons to her husband through a direct message on Facebook. Have you seen enough evidence to know if this is a good and secure way to serve someone?

Bassett: I think if the rules and the judges hold them to the threshold of proving preliminarily that they know the person is on that media regularly, I think it could be effective. On the other hand, if it's just widespread dissemination of social media service without any threshold proved to a court, it could be a problem.