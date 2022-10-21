In September, Texas doubled the number of jobs added the month before, TWC data shows

The Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area was one of two MSAs that recorded the lowest unemployment rate last month.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) released State employment numbers for September 2022, indicating that job growth has continued to trend up.

Last month, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. The TWC said the State has set new employment highs for the 11th consecutive month as total nonfarm employment reached more than 13.5 million.

Since September 2021, the Texas economy has added 721,800 positions, per the report.

The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4%, down 0.1% from last month.

Growth in the leisure and hospitality industry climbed the most in September, with 25,700 positions added, an 11.8% change over last year.

The Austin-Round Rock and Amarillo MSAs recorded the lowest unemployment rates in Texas with a not-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8% each in September, followed by Midland at 3% and then Bryan-College Station and Lubbock both at 3.1%.

“Major private-sector industries have grown faster in Texas than they have nationally over the past year, and this is a direct result of existing and new Texas employers recognizing and taking advantage of the opportunities in the Lone Star State,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said in a release. “For example, the Information industry had 10.9% over-the-year growth in Texas, compared to a 5.9% national rate."

Earlier in October, a government report showed that U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs, although it was down from August 2022.

