Tips for renewing your driver's license in Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety shared some tips to speed up the often dreaded renewal process.

AUSTIN, Texas — In Texas, renewing your driver's license can sometimes be a headache. Recently, some drivers have had to wait months to get an appointment.

KVUE reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for some tips to speed up the process.

First, check your eligibility for online services. All you need is your ID number, and the system will tell you if you have to appear in person to renew.

If you're in a time crunch, most offices also have a limited number of same-day appointments. You can try different locations, but make sure to get in line early. If you're booking an appointment online, check a few ZIP codes in your area because the closest office may not have the soonest appointment.

It's also not a bad idea to stay on top of the DPS website for any last-minute cancelations you can take advantage of – just make sure to delete your old appointment time.

Also keep in mind that if your license has been expired for more than two years, you cannot renew it and you'll have to apply for a new one in person.

It's also important to remember that a lot of DPS officers are short-staffed. Bring a book or something else to do and pack your patience.

DPS said the current no-show rate for appointments is close to 30%. If you can't make your appointment, remember to cancel it – you might be helping one of your fellow drivers.

