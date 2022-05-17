Texas DPS to hold 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Service

The service will be held at the DPS headquarters on North Lamar Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will hold the 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Service, honoring the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

This year, DPS will honor the legacy of Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Paul Mooney and Special Agent Dustin Slovacek, both of whom died from complications related to COVID-19. The department will also honor Special Agent Anthony Carlos "AC" Salas, who died in a car crash while working with the U.S. Border Patrol.

DPS Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach will be the guest speaker at Tuesday's event. Law enforcement officials, family members of fallen DPS officers and DPS employees are also expected to be in attendance.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the DPS Headquarters, located in Building C at 5805 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin.

