Texas is home to more cheaters than any other state, survey says

When it comes to cheating, whether it be on a partner, in a game or on a diet, Texans are tops in the U.S., according to a recent survey.

HOUSTON — Depending on how you look at it, Texas is either the sneakiest or most honest state in the country -- or both.

A recent survey by solitairebliss.com showed that the Lone Star State is home to more cheaters than any other state in the U.S.

Nearly 2,000 people were quizzed about cheating on everything from marriage to games to diets to lying about their age.

Overall, Texas topped the list with a cheating score of 63.70, barely edging out Alabama, Nebraska and California.

Texas results

77% of Texans surveyed cheated on a diet.

51% have cut in line.

45% have cheated on something work-related.

40% have lied about their age.

28% of Texans surveyed have cheated on a partner.

Other key findings

The states with the least amount of cheating, according to the survey, were New Mexico, Maryland, Minnesota and Missouri.

Overall, The most common ways Americans cheat is on their diets (72%), single-player games (44%) and cutting in line (39%).

The numbers are much lower for things like fudging on tax deductions (10%) or minor theft from stores like not scanning an item at self-checkout or nibbling on bulk candies before they’re weighed and paid for (23%).

22% overall said they regret cheating on their partners.

The majority of cheaters (53%) said they don't regret it at all.

Of course, all of these results are based on the assumption that no one cheated on their answers.