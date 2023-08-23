100 Texas chaplains sign letter pushing school districts to say no to chaplains aiding in student mental health care

The chaplains say they don't feel qualified, and that church and state should remain separate.

AUSTIN, Texas — Over 100 chaplains across the State of Texas have signed a letter asking school districts not to create chaplain programs to aid in helping students with their mental health.

"Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in mental health issues in our students," said Sen. Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston) during the 88th Legislative Session.

Sen. Middleton authored Senate Bill 763, a controversial new law that will require districts to say "yay" or "nay" to creating a chaplain program to provide mental health support to students.

"That's that's not my area of expertise," said Austin area Rabbi Kelly Levi.

Levi is one of at least 100 chaplains who signed a letter Tuesday begging school districts to decline the legislation, feeling they aren't qualified.

"I wouldn't want anybody to even ask me to go in to support these kids for the things that a school psychologist is there for," said Levi.

S.B. 763 does not require any training or qualifications to be a school chaplain, simply requiring a prospective candidate to simply pass a background check.

The Texas American Federation of Teachers (AFT) also disagrees with the law.

"Professional standards and certifications exist for a very good reason and this is one of them," said Kelsey Kling of the Texas AFT.

The district will also have to decide if chaplains are paid or volunteers. If paid, the law allows schools to use school safety funds to compensate them.

"So a school district who is looking to minimize their budget in some ways might be thinking it's better to have a volunteer come in to support these children," said Levi. "If they haven't learned how to properly care for the different needs of our students, they're not going to be able to provide the support that these students need."

Another concern is the philosophy of the separation of church and state, which Sen. Middleton said "wasn't a real doctrine" during the legislative session.

"As you refer to the separation of church and state, that isn't an actual doctrine that was a letter from Jefferson to Danbury Baptist," said Middleton. "That wasn't a real doctrine. What is a real doctrine is the establishment clause."

Middleton says at least 90% of chaplains are Christian, which worries Levi as a Jewish mother.

"There is a great concern that there will be evangelizing from some of these chaplains," said Levi. "I think that for those of us who are not part of the Christian world, we are worried."

