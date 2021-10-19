Texas attorney general announces new 'Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit'

Ken Paxton said the new unit will help law enforcement agencies with unresolved cases.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday announced the formation of the "Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit," which he said will support law enforcement agencies in the state with unsolved cases like homicides, missing persons and similar cases.

Paxton said the new unit will provide support for the more than 19,200 unsolved homicide cases in Texas.

“The Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit will bring cases that have been left behind – whether that is due to limited resources or insufficient funding – and bring them back into the light,” Paxton said in a release. “This unit is a first step in getting closure for many families across our state. I look forward to the unit sharing its expertise with local law enforcement to provide investigative assistance and opportunities for training and science education.”

The unit is already working on its first case out of Canadian, Texas, with the Hemphill County Sheriff's Office and the Office of the Attorney General's Criminal Investigations Unit. The newly-formed unit has worked on the case by helping review evidence collected in the case of Thomas Brown's death and has brought in experts to identify any possible leads in the case.

However, as of now, the case remains a questionable death investigation without enough evidence to attribute Brown's death to any specific cause, according to the news release.