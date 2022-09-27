Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued in abortion rights case

The judge in the case dropped Paxton's subpoena to appear Tuesday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, abortion advocacy groups had their first hearing in a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

They’re taking Paxton to federal court, even though he didn’t show up.

They claim that Paxton has suppressed their freedom of speech by publicly encouraging prosecutors to prosecute anyone who helps someone get an abortion, even if it’s out of state.

Advocacy organizations are arguing that their First Amendment rights are at stake because they’re not able to discuss ways they can help people get care, besides pointing them to information that is already publicly available.

“Today, we’re fighting for not only the right to preserve our work and to restore our operations of funding abortion, but we’re also here to protect our constitutional rights," said Executive Director of Lilith Fund Amanda Beatriz.

The State pointed out that the abortion advocacy funds are still freely talking about the issue of abortion on social media, thus exercising free speech. It also added that there was never any actual attempt to prosecute or fine them since the attorney general can’t do that.

