Amber Alert canceled after missing 13-year-old girl found, Azle police say

According to the Azle Police Department the teen first went missing around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at First Baptist Azle.

AZLE, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for a 13-year-old girl from Azle has been canceled after the teen was found safe, officials say.

The Azle Police Department confirmed that the teen was located safely Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway.

Law enforcement upgraded the missing/runaway flyer to an Amber Alert Thursday after learning the girl may have been abducted and taken in a white panel van around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, near First Baptist Azle.

Azle police confirmed that she was found in the city -- which is just northwest of Fort Worth in Parker and Tarrant counties. Police also said that she may have known the person she left with.