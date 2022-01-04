Record number of offenders caught in 2021 from Texas 10 Most Wanted program

Texas DPS said a total of 34 offenders were caught last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Public Safety (DPS) reports that it caught a record number of Most Wanted offenders in 2021.

DPS said it caught 34 fugitives and sex offenders last year in cooperation with local, state, federal and Mexican authorities. That was the most fugitives captured since the program's inception in 1993 and broke the previous record of 32 captures in 2013.

“The public plays an integral role in the captures of these offenders, ensuring we have a successful Texas 10 Most Wanted Program and making our communities, and all of us, safer,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I’m proud of this program and would like to thank all of our law enforcement partners who helped successfully bring these criminals to justice.”

The 34 people captured in 2021 includes 12 gang members and 17 convicted sex offenders. DPS said 14 people were captured within two months, from Oct. 13 through Dec. 13. Additionally, a total of $71,500 was given out in rewards for anonymous tips the resulted in arrests.

DPS said its investigators work with law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders list who post a significant threat to the safety of the public.

For more information on those caught last year, visit the DPS captured fugitive archive.