Survey shows 77% of Texas school employees do not want to be armed

AUSTIN, Texas — Some state leaders have suggested that arming more school staff is one way to increase school security.



But a survey from the Texas American Federation of Teachers shows most teachers don't want to have a gun in the classroom.

The survey shows that 77% of Texas school employees do not want to be armed or expected to intercept a gunman.

"We are already expected to do too much as educators. They are already expected to take on so many responsibilities beyond just the academics, adding police officer duties is far too much to expect," said President of the Texas AFT Zeph Capo.



The survey had 5,100 responses collected in six days from school employees following the Uvalde shooting. More than 3,600 teachers participated. A total of 103 Austin ISD employees took part in the survey.

Capo, a former teacher himself, said the focus needs to be on other things to prevent shootings.

"The mental health support, that's where we solve this issue, but we also have to have better gun control. There is no reason an 18-year-old should be able to get ahold of assault weapons."

The survey conducted by the Texas AFT also showed that 90% of Texas school employees have worried about a shooting happening at their school and 42% of school employees who responded said the Uvalde tragedy could affect their decision to return to their jobs in the fall.

Whatever some of the possible solutions are, Capo does not believe one of those is arming teachers.

"The survey was to make sure we could stand credible behind our members with what our members' responses were, communicate them accurately to the public and to the lawmakers to make sure we were on our own footing on behalf of our members," said Capo.

