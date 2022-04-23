Supporters rally in last ditch effort to stop Melissa Lucio's scheduled execution

A day of action was organized across the country as time runs out for the woman some believe was wrongfully convicted of killing her youngest daughter.

AUSTIN, Texas — Supporters of death row inmate Melissa Lucio gathered at the Governor's Mansion Saturday afternoon in an effort to stop her execution scheduled for next week.

The rally in Austin is just one of more than a dozen being held across several states on April 23 as part of a national day of action to save Lucio.

It's the latest effort underway to save Lucio, who was convicted of killing her youngest daughter in 2007. She is scheduled to be executed on April 27.

Her case has drawn attention from many, including members of the Texas Legislature and celebrities alike after supporters pointed out flaws in the case and raised questions about how it was handled at the time. Loved ones said the death of Lucio's daughter was an accident after she fell down the stairs. The questions raised have consequently drawn skepticism about her actual guilt in the case.

ANNOUNCING: Here is the official list of cities and locations for our National Day of Action to #FreeMelissaLucio that was coordinated in partnership with Families United! We have a clear message for the DA: FREE MELISSA NOW! pic.twitter.com/hIpDV4Y48y — Death Penalty Action (@DeathPenaltyAct) April 22, 2022

On Friday, supporters through the group Death Penalty Action delivered a petition to the Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz calling on him to rescind the execution warrant and reinvestigate the case. They said Saenz has the power to stop Lucio's execution by withdrawing that warrant. The petition they gathered included more than 65,000 signatures. Several other petitions have been delivered to the Cameron County DA, totaling more than 340,000 signatures.

"We have affected this entire community just by this one accident and just because [the] DA refuses to just say 'Hey, maybe we made a mistake.' You know," said Maggie Luna, an organizer for the rally in Austin. "This is a life. We cannot go back and say 'Oh, oops we got it wrong."

The group is also planning to deliver a petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday, two days before Lucio's execution. In order to cancel the execution, the board must issue a recommendation to the governor's office for Abbott to grant clemency.

A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers have also urged state leaders to intervene and stop the execution. The Texas House Committee on Criminal Justice held a hearing on the death penalty on April 12 where a juror in the original case testified and called for a new trial. That was after five of the jurors said they were not aware of all the facts at the time and would not have sentenced her to death had they known then what they know now.

More than 20 Texas senators also joined in, sending a letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. In the letter, the senators recommended that Lucio either get her sentence commuted or that she get a reprieve.

Attention was drawn to the case after Hulu released “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” which detailed how she could be innocent. In March, John Oliver discussed her case on his HBO show "Last Week Tonight" during an episode focused on wrongful convictions. Kim Kardashian has also expressed her support for Lucio and has signed a petition urging Abbott to stop Lucio's execution.

