Former advisor under President Trump Stan Gerdes running for Texas House

AUSTIN, Texas — A former advisor under President Donald Trump has announced his campaign to represent District 17 in the Texas House, serving the counties of Bastrop, Burleson, Caldwell, Lee and Milam.

Currently a Smithville City Council member, Stan Gerdes formerly served under the Trump administration as a senior advisor for the Department of Energy. There, he worked under Secretary Rick Perry.

“We’ve lost so much so quickly under (President Joe) Biden,” said Gerdes in a press release announcing his campaign. “Our border is open and unsecure, regulations have stifled oil and gas production, and Biden’s inflation is a hidden tax on families. I’m running to uphold the conservative values we all share, and to put an end to the constant threats to our individual liberties from overreaching government mandates.”

Gerdes first began working under Rick Perry at the Texas Capitol when Perry was governor.

“I’ve known him for a decade. I know where his heart is. This guy has sacrificed for his state and for his country,” said Perry when Gerdes was running for city council.

In his campaign announcement, Gerdes said he is pro-second amendment, will "defend all innocent life," and is against programs like critical race theory.

As a Smithville City Council Member, Gerdes says he has "worked to increase government transparency and uphold fiscal conservatism while always supporting our police and first responders."

Gerdes and his wife, Samantha, are both Texas natives and graduates of the University of Texas at Austin.

John Cyrier, who currently represents District 17, announced earlier this month he would not be seeking re-election next year.