SpaceX breaks record for world's tallest rocket

The Starship spacecraft stands at 475 feet, including the launch stand.

TEXAS, USA — Elon Musk has broken a new record, as his SpaceX Starship has officially become the world's tallest rocket, according to Space.com.

It now stands at 395 feet – or 475 feet including the launch stand.

But what Musk might be the most excited about is the fact this rocket is set to make its first-ever orbital test flight.

The Starship could return science instruments even from deep in space. Its goal is to fly people to destinations like the moon, Mars and beyond.

Over the weekend, Musk tweeted that it was a "dream come true" to see the Starship fully stacked and that "it was an honor to work with such a great team."