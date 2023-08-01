Sen. John Cornyn, other bipartisan senators visit US-Mexico border

Gov. Greg Abbott was at the border on Sunday, where he met President Biden on the tarmac.

EL PASO, Texas — Senators from Texas, Delaware and Arizona are participating in a bipartisan trip to the U.S.-Mexico border this week to help support the immigration system.

Multiple state senators from across the country are visiting the southwest border on Monday and Tuesday to see "the crisis" firsthand. This bipartisan trip comes a day after President Joe Biden visited the border in El Paso for the first time since he was elected two years ago.

Texas U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is one of the senators participating in the trip to the border to see how the immigration system is being implemented.

“The humanitarian and national security crisis at our southern border has created untenable and unacceptable challenges for Texas communities along the U.S.-Mexico border, which is why I’m glad my colleagues from across the country will see the impacts of this firsthand,” said Sen. Cornyn. “On this visit, we will hear from the men and women working around the clock to manage the strain of this crisis, and I hope this will result in meaningful discussions about finally securing our border and giving these communities tangible relief.”

Echoing the ideas of Cornyn, Delaware U.S. Sen. Chris Coons stated in a tweet that "[the U.S.] immigration system is badly broken and congressional action is long overdue" as the senators visit this week.

As part of the trip, the group of senators will meet with community leaders and nonprofits that accept and care for asylum seekers leaving U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody.

In preparation for the trip, Cornyn provided steps to curb the "crisis at the border" in a Twitter thread.

Gov. Greg Abbott was at the border on Sunday, where he met President Biden on the tarmac. While meeting with him, he hand-delivered a letter stating five actions he said the president needs to take to help improve border security.