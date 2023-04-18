San Antonio sues the state over bill that limits local regulation

House Bill 2127 bars cities and counties from passing regulations — and overturn existing ones- that go further than state law in a broad swath of areas.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is suing the state of Texas over a bill that they say puts major limits on local regulation.

House Bill 2127 bars cities and counties from passing regulations — and overturn existing ones- that go further than state law in a broad swath of areas. including labor, agriculture, natural resources and finance.

The bill’s backers argued it was needed to combat what they call a growing patchwork of local regulations that make it difficult for business owners to operate and harm the state’s economy.

“We want those small-business owners creating new jobs and providing for their families, not trying to navigate a byzantine array of local regulations that twist and turn every time” they cross city limits, said state Rep. Dustin Burrows, the Lubbock Republican who carried the bill in the House.

City staff said the bill will prevent them from taking several necessary local actions. Staff said HB 2127 would prevent Texas cities from adopting or enforcing ordinances related to matters already regulated by the State Agriculture code, Business and Commerce code, Finance code, Labor code, and more.

"This will jeopardize tenants' rights. It will jeopardize our responsible bidder ordinance, noise mitigation which we have taken up recently, heat related illness (water break ordinance) that we were planning to take up, and then the proactive apartment inspections. Those are just a few of the ones that are really critical," Councilwoman Rocha Garcia said back in May.