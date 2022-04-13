'We're not calling him 'Toto' today' | Salado resident who lost home in tornado thankful dog survived

"My neighbor called me and she said our house is gone, " said Debbie Livengood.

SALADO, Texas — A resident who lost her home in Salado's South Shore neighborhood gave 6 news a tour around the damage Wednesday. She said everything can be replaced, but she's so glad her little dog survived the storm.

Livengood and her boyfriend Joel Wishne, weren't home when the storm hit but their little dog, Louie, was home. Like many pet owners, Debbie was most worried about her pup.

"My dog was home." said Livengood."That was our main concern was my dog. You know, I was just thinking what happened to him? Is he okay, you know, it was just terrible."

A neighbor, who was checking on people to make sure everyone was okay, found Louie and got him to safety.

Inside the home, where Louie rode out the storm, was devastation.

The roof over the bathroom and closet were gone. The two-car garage was destroyed. But Louie is doing fine.

"We're not going to call in 'Toto' today," Livengood said, laughing. She's been overwhelmed with support and is busy cleaning up with the help of her neighbors.

"Humbling," said Livengood. "I mean, I just people have been driving by just given us well wishes were blowing up her phone all night, offering free staying. Yeah, I can't believe the outpouring. Yes. It's awesome.'