AUSTIN, Texas — With just a little more than a week until Rodney Reed's scheduled execution, lawmakers, religious leaders, celebrities and others have been asking Gov. Greg Abbott to stop that execution and allow investigators to take another look at the evidence in Reed's case.

But how would that actually work? The KVUE Defenders looked into what could happen next with Gov. Abbott's ability to grant Reed clemency.

First, what is clemency?

Here's what the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said: "Clemency includes full pardons after conviction or successful completion of a term of deferred adjudication community supervision, conditional pardons, pardons based on innocence, commutations of sentence, and reprieves. In capital cases, clemency includes a commutation of sentence to life in prison and a reprieve of execution."

Recently, Reed sent an application to the Board, asking that his death sentence be commuted to life in prison – or at least that he be granted a 120-day reprieve to allow time to "fully investigate this miscarriage of justice," according to the application. His submitting an application is part of the overall clemency process. It has to be done before Gov. Abbott can take any action on granting clemency.

The next step is that the Board can then decide whether to recommend commuting the sentence to life in prison to Gov. Abbott. If it does recommend doing that, then Gov. Abbott can accept or reject the recommendation. If the Board doesn't recommend commuting the sentence, the governor cannot override a non-recommendation.

The one thing Gov. Abbott can do on his own without Board recommendation is to grant a 30-day reprieve, essentially stalling the execution for 30 days – a very rare action. But if he does grant the 30-day reprieve, a 2015 law requires a 90-day notice before someone's execution date. So, hypothetically, the State could extend an execution date by 120 days.

Here's the main takeaway: Gov. Abbott alone cannot stop Reed's execution. He needs a recommendation to do so from the Board of Pardons and Paroles. According to what the KVUE Defenders have found out, the Board likely won't announce whether it's making that recommendation until next week.

Rodney Reed is facing execution for the murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop more than 20 years ago. Prosecutors stand by their case and the guilty verdict, and numerous appeals court decisions have gone in the State's favor, including a U.S. Supreme Court decision to not review his case.

