TEXAS, USA — ( THE TEXAS TRIBUNE ) A group of 250 infants, children and teens has reportedly spent 27 days without adequate food, water and sanitation at a U.S. Border Patrol facility near El Paso, according to the Associated Press.

Several attorneys who visited the station said they found at least 15 children sick with the flu, some of whom were being kept in medical quarantine. They described seeing a sick and diaper-less 2-year-old boy whose “shirt was smeared in mucus.” Three girls, from the ages of 10 to 15, were taking turns watching him.

RELATED:

Kids caring for toddlers: Migrant children describe neglect at Texas border facility

Trump threatens to deport millions beginning next week

The allegedly dangerous and unsanitary conditions reported from inside the El Paso-area shelter are just some of the many accusations that have surfaced from detention facilities in recent months. In June, the Office of Inspector General released a report detailing concerns about detainee treatment at four Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities across the country. Inspectors found nooses in cells, expired food and inadequate medical care in California, New Jersey, Louisiana and Colorado.

“These are not independent, isolated incidents,” Fernando Garcia, the executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights, told The Texas Tribune late Thursday. “These are part of a major strategy that is violating the rights of children and families.”

This story originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. To read this article in its original format, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Mother claims she was handed her deceased infant daughter at Cleveland daycare

Taylor police chief responds to teen's viral arrest video

Granger Smith thanks Georgetown doctors, nurses in emotional new video