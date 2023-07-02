Replacement SNAP benefits now available for recipients who lost food in winter storm

SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement food benefits by calling 211 and selecting option 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the recent winter storm and power outages, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) said on Wednesday.

SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement food benefits by calling 211 and selecting option 2. Recipients in the following counties have until Feb. 28 to request a benefit replacement:

Anderson, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brooks, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cameron, Cherokee, Coke, Collin, Comal, Concho, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fort Bend, Franklin, Freestone, Gillespie, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hopkins, Hunt, Irion, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Llano, Mason, McLennan, Milam, Montgomery, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall, Smith, Sterling, Tarrant, Titus, Travis, Van Zandt, Waller, Wichita, Williamson and Wood.

“Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”

SNAP recipients not living in the listed counties must request benefit replacement within 10 days of discovering their food was lost or destroyed due to the winter storm.

“We hope that the replacement SNAP benefits will help Texas families who may have been impacted by the recent winter weather storm. These benefits will help Texans replace healthy and nutritious food that was lost due to power outages,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

Recipients also have the option of downloading Form H1855 on the HHSC website.

Completed forms should be:

Mailed: Texas Health and Human Services P.O. Box 149027 Austin, TX 78714-9027

Faxed: 1-877-447-2839

Replacement funds should be placed on Lone Star Cards within two business days of HHSC receiving the request, according to a release.