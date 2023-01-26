Randy Gonzalez, Pearland father of TikTok duo Enkyboys, dies at 35

Randy Gonzalez had stage 4 colon cancer and had been in hospice care for the last week, his brother told KHOU 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEARLAND, Texas — Randy Gonzalez, the Pearland father of the Enkyboys duo who humored the world by creating TikTok videos with his charismatic son has died, his brother confirmed to KHOU 11.

Gonzalez had stage 4 colon cancer and had been in hospice care for the last week, David Gonzalez said. He passed away Wednesday at age 35.

Randy and his son Brice were definitely what you call viral sensations.

“People love what we do,” Randy told KHOU 11 when we interviewed him in April of 2022.

The two got popular by posting videos of them mimicking scenes from movies and TV shows. They did a dang good job at it.

“I like making people laugh,” Brice said last year. “It’s just my thing to do. It’s fun because I’m with my dad too."

The two were distant from social media after Randy found out he had cancer. He said he didn’t go public with the news until six months later.

Randy’s insurance couldn’t cover his chemo treatment so he turned to his TikTok family who helped him raise more than $250,000. Randy’s cancer, though, was aggressive.

"I wish I could hug you & give you a kiss one more time dad but I know you will be watching over me, mom and the girls," Brice posted to the Enkyboys Instagram page. "Until I see you again dad. I promise to make you proud. I love you."

The EnkyBoyz garnered 15.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Their popularity landed Brice a role in George Lopez’s sitcom Lopez vs Lopez.

The actor paid tribute to Randy on his social media saying, “My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family. The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed, but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family. Dios te bendiga.”

David said funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date but there will be a two-day public viewing for those who want to say goodbye to Randy at the Rock of Power Church, located at 4118 Veterans Drive in Pearland.