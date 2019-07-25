LUBBOCK, Texas — Everyone's a fan of Whataburger, but these pups from Lubbock might just be the Texas-based fast food restaurant's biggest fans of all.

In a video posted by Mike Gallagher to Whataburger's Facebook page, Louis Vuitton and Chanel can be seen in the back of an SUV enjoying Louis's epic Whataburger-themed 'pawty.'

The video shows the pups surrounded by Whataburger-themed decorations, including Whataburger glasses, a Whataburger sign that says 'Happy Birthday' and quite a few Whataburger balloons.

Chanel adorned a bowtie with the Whataburger logo as he sat on the other side of Louis's Louis Vuitton-themed cake. 'Big Lou' turned five years old.

The SUV was even parked outside of a Lubbock Whataburger!

Happy Birthday, Big Lou!