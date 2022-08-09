Public Utility Commission swears in new commissioner

Kathleen Jackson was sworn in on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Public Utility Commission of Texas swore in Kathleen Jackson as its new commissioner on Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed her to the position on Friday. Prior to her swearing in, Jackson worked as a Texas Water Development Board member beginning in 2014. Abbott also assigned Jackson to the Environmental Flows Advisory Group a year ago.

“I’m grateful for Gov. Abbott’s continued confidence in me to serve the people of our great state and I’m honored to continue my service with the Public Utility Commission,” Jackson said in a statement. “Just as Texas needs a dependable water supply, we also need a reliable power supply to ensure a vibrant and resilient future for our children and our children’s children.”

Jackson is also a registered professional engineer with experience in production agriculture, public affairs and water management strategies. She serves as a Lamar Institute of Technology Foundation board member, Texas Farm Bureau member and past president of the American Cancer Society of North Jefferson County.