Icy weather on the way and no portable electric generators to be found

With the freezing weather forecast across Central Texas, it will be up to the power companies to keep the lights on. If you want to buy a generator now, think again.

AUSTIN, Texas — Blame it on last year’s weather – from the severe cold temperatures across Texas last February, to an active hurricane season in the Gulf last summer, to tornado outbreaks in the fall and winter – all led to a nationwide shortage of portable electric generators.

Throw in supply chain problems and worker shortages, and you've got the perfect storm that will leave many Texans who don’t already own generators to face the coming cold snap without backup power.

The companies that make the small generators report a severe backlog, with customers waiting months for a delivery.

In case you're among the lucky ones with a generator and the power goes out, safety experts can’t emphasize enough the importance of taking precautions, since generators can create deadly carbon monoxide poison.

In fact, according to public safety officials, the majority of the deaths from last year’s hurricanes in Louisiana came from people who used portable generators inside homes or garages, something the Centers for Disease Control urges you to avoid.

Its warnings:

Never use a generator inside your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open.

Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows.

Install battery-operated or battery back-up CO detectors near every sleeping area in your home.

Check CO detectors regularly to be sure they are functioning properly.

