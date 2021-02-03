Plumbers outside of Texas volunteer to fix broken pipes for free

Water Mission is spending weeks in Austin to help those devastated by the winter storm.

AUSTIN, Texas — Residents in Texas are still dealing with the aftermath from the winter storms that devastated the Lone Star State.

Several homes are still without water, and residents are being told it could take until April or May for local plumbers to fix broken pipes.

Mission Water is now lending a helping a hand. Plumbers from all over the country have come to the Central Texas area to help residents in need, free of cost.

"If you don't have water, you don't have life, you can't sustain life, you can't sustain sanitation," said Paul Mitchell from Paul Mitchell Plumbing LLC, who traveled from Ohio to help out.

Water Mission is a global nonprofit Christian engineering organization that has been responding to the plumbing crisis in the Austin area for the past week.

"It just means the world," said Water Mission Director of Global Partnerships John Peays. "They're from all over the country. They've come just to help people, didn't ask many questions, they're just showing up. They filled up their trucks with materials and they're just saying where can we go."

Peays thinks it will take one to two months for them to help the residents in need in the Central Texas area and they're doing all of it free of cost.

If you are a homeowner who needs plumbing repair, you can call the crisis cleanup hotline at 1-800-329-8052.