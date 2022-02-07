x
Texas News

Texas AG announces $225M opioid settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

This is the fourth statewide opioid settlement Paxton has finalized for Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a KVUE report about Paxton securing an opioid settlement from Johnson & Johnson.

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $225 million statewide opioid settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

As part of the settlement, Teva will also provide $75 million worth of the medication Narcan, a lifesaving intervention for opioid overdoses, according to Paxton's office. 

“This agreement is not only another win for Texas, but a major step in the right direction to help people overcome opioid addiction,” Paxton said. “Pharmaceutical companies must be held accountable for their role in this devastating epidemic. These resources will be used to fund recovery initiatives that will help countless Texans.”  

The settlement will provide needed resources to local law enforcement and the medical personnel who are fighting the opioid epidemic in Texas communities.  

This is the fourth statewide opioid settlement Paxton has finalized for Texas. With the addition of this settlement, General Paxton has secured over $618 million from Teva, Endo, Johnson & Johnson and McKinsey. 

You can read the Teva settlement in full here.

