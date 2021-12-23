Texas AG announces $63M statewide opioid settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

This is the third statewide opioid settlement Paxton has secured for Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a KVUE report about Paxton securing an opioid settlement from Johnson & Johnson.

On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $63 million statewide opioid settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Paxton's office said it will largely track the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement that was announced on July 23.

Endo has agreed to pay $63 million into the Texas State Qualified Settlement Fund, without any requirement that the global deal first be finalized, and without any rebates or reductions to the payment amount, according to Paxton's office.

“This settlement is the result of my office aggressively working to hold opioid manufacturers accountable for their deceptive marketing of highly-addictive pain pills, which spurred an epidemic and left victims and families with unimaginable consequences,” Paxton said. “This settlement is a necessary step in the right direction, and we will continue to fight to heal our state from this devastating crisis.”

This is the third statewide opioid settlement Paxton has secured for Texas.