Texas, Missouri submit motion asking federal court to order resumption of border wall construction

After Texas recently began its own construction, the motion requests the Biden administration to step in.

AUSTIN, Texas — Building on a lawsuit filed back in October, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with the State of Missouri, has submitted a motion for a preliminary injunction in an attempt to get the Biden administration to resume building a wall at the southern border.

Paxton said Tuesday that the preliminary injunction would ask a federal court to order the Biden administration to immediately resume constructing the wall, which was kicked off under the Trump administration.

“The Biden Administration again and again refuses to aid Texans battling the border crisis every day,” Paxton said. “Their response to this crisis is irresponsible, inhumane and inexcusable. It is time for them to quit hiding behind red tape and help Americans in need. This congressionally-approved border wall will help law enforcement along the border and restore order to our state. A physical wall is essential for border security, and I am demanding that President Biden do his part to keep Texas and America safe.”

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott visited Rio Grande City to debut the first phase of the wall being built by the Texas government.

Abbott's press conference came six months after he announced the state's border wall construction plan and signed off on the transfer of $250 million as a down payment. A program manager was chosen to lead planning and construction in September.

"In June, I promised Texans that we would step up in the federal government's absence and build our own border wall. We have wasted no time in the six months since that promise was made, and I am proud to announce that construction of the Texas border wall is now underway," Abbott said in a release last week.