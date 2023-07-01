Texas Office of Attorney General joins FTC in 'Operation Stop Scam Calls'

Operation Stop Scam Calls is to stop the nationwide issue of companies and scammers targeting people across the nation.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is conducting Operation Stop Scam Calls.

Operation Stop Scam Calls is an effort to stop the nationwide issue of companies and scammers targeting people across the nation. According to the release from the OAG, it "aims to protect the people of Texas from deceitful telemarketing companies and the nuisance of spam calls."

Under Operation Stop Spam Calls, the OAG "previously filed a multistate lawsuit against Michael D. Lansky, LLC, which does business under the name Avid Telecom, its owner Michael Lanksy, and its vice president Stacey S. Reeves for the alleged initiation and facilitation of billions of robocalls, including hundreds of millions of unlawful calls made to numbers in Texas."

Back in March, as part of an operation, the OAG shut down a massive Texas-based illegal robocall scheme, which totaled over $244 million and affected millions of Americans.

Agencies across the nation and the District of Columbia, the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission are working together to stop robocalls and scammers.

To learn more about robocalls you can visit the FTC website here. You can also enroll into the Federal and Texas do-not-call list by visiting the OAG website.