ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Drone video that caught the attention of many showed what looked like several caskets floating in floodwater near Orangefield, Texas.

“Most of my relatives are buried in there. My father and mother, I got aunts and uncles, grandparents, and just all different relatives,” said Wilford Willes, who lives just down the street from Mary Williams Cemetery.

On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the cemetery off Cajun Road to save the casket. They also said the drone video was deceiving.

“It was surface level vaults, which is why it appeared that they were caskets. It wasn't the caskets that you were seeing – it was only the one casket, but several vaults,” said Janois Grizzaffi, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Grizzaffi said deputies returned the casket, which was buried 18 years ago, to a funeral home in the area. They also notified the family of the deceased person.

Caskets have been unearthed in previous floods, Grizzaffi said.

“I wouldn't want it to be one of my relatives. I don't know what made it do that, there was some problem. I thought they put them in concrete vaults,” Walles said.

He’s lived in the same neighborhood for 73 years. It’s only the second time he’s seen flooding like this.

“My property is a natural drain through here,” Walles said. “It was originally my great grandfather's property. My grandfather inherited it, and my daddy inherited it from his daddy, and I inherited it from my father.”

Imelda brought about three feet of water, which Walles said didn’t affect his house. Harvey brought at least five feet, he said.

When the water recedes, he plans to get his well water and tractor working again. He’s ready to get back to some sense of normalcy.

“I've been here so long, I'm not moving,” he said.

