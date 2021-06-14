One killed, 5 others hurt in plane crash near Madisonville Municipal Airport

Authorities said the plane was attempting to land at the airport when it crashed around 1 a.m. Monday.

MADISONVILLE, Texas — One person is dead and five people were hurt after a plane crashed just short of the runway at Madisonville Municipal Airport Monday.

Authorities with Texas DPS said the crash happened around 1 a.m. as it was attempting to land at the airport. The plane was a Piper PA-32-260 Cherokee Six and was privately owned. According to flight data records, the plane with six people on board departed from Port Isabel Cameron County Airport, located in Port Isabel, Texas.

FlightAware data shows the plane's destination was Madisonville and it was scheduled to land at 11:55 p.m. Sunday. The plane had flown to several locations throughout the day, including flying from Mosby, Missouri, to Wills Point, Texas, then Kingsville, Alice and finally, Port Isabel.

NTSB investigating the June 13, 2021, crash of a Piper PA32-260 near Madisonville, Texas. Investigator expected to arrive on scene Monday afternoon. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 14, 2021

The NTSB will have an investigator at the scene by Monday afternoon. The identity of the person who died has not yet been released. Authorities said many of the survivors suffered critical injuries.