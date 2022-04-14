National Guardsman says he thinks Operation Lone Star is a waste of money

The State Senate Border Security Committee said they’ll need over half a billion dollars to continue the operation.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Military Department told the State Senate Border Security Committee that they’ll need over half a billion dollars to continue Gov. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, which is his mission to deploy Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and the National Guard to the border to help with the migrant influx.

We spoke to a National Guardsman who is deployed on the border to help with Operation Lone Star. We are keeping his identity anonymous. The Guardsman said he believes Operation Lone Star isn’t worth the cost.

“Overall, I think it’s a fairly ineffective use of resources. I’ve been here since October. I’ve seen, myself, five people try to cross,” he said.

And it’s taking a toll.

“It still stings trying to get through the day, knowing that tomorrow I got another eight hours of just sitting there and staring into open space,” he said.

Gov. Abbott signed a law last year that provides $3 billion in funding for border security, adding $38.4 million to Operation Lone Star last year. He said the operation is a success.

“They have apprehended more than 200,000 migrants so far. They’ve arrested more than 11,000, including cartel members, drug smugglers and cop killers,” said Gov. Greg Abbott.

But the Guardsman said he hasn’t seen any of that.

“I’m not seeing individuals, and I’m definitely not seeing any drugs come across,” he said.

He said he thinks there is no need for all the Guardsmen.

“Border Patrol could have done the same thing we did,” he said.