Ken Paxton associate Nate Paul enters not guilty plea to federal charges

Paul is a prominent figure named in the impeachment articles against the Attorney General.

AUSTIN, Texas — Nate Paul, the businessman and prominent associate of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, entered a not guilty plea to charges that he made false statements to banks that loaned him more than $170 million.

Paul also waived his right to a scheduled arraignment before a judge, which was scheduled to happen on Monday.

Paul was linked to Paxton on numerous occasions throughout the 20 articles of impeachment filed against Paxton last month. The articles allege that Paxton abused his power as Attorney General to help Paul, who donated $25,000 to Paxton's re-election campaign in 2018.

There was no mention of Paxton in the charges filed against Paul on June 13. However, one of the banks later received a subpoena, issued in person, by an attorney Paxton hired to pursue complaints Paul made after the FBI raided his offices.