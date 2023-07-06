Judge in Nate Paul case agrees to change bond conditions

Paul faces eight federal felony charges related to loans for his companies.

AUSTIN, Texas — The federal judge overseeing the impending trial of Nate Paul has granted his request for modified bond conditions, allowing him to continue litigating civil cases from prior to his arrest in June, according to a motion filed Thursday.

An original stipulation of Paul's bond arrangement prohibited him from threatening legal claims against anyone who could be viewed as a witness or victim in the case if the claim were related to the “person’s action or inaction in connection with the investigation or prosecution.”

Paul's attorneys successfully argued that the condition could have unintended consequences against him.

Paul is no stranger to legal and financial issues, as he has dealt with several lawsuits, bankruptcies and foreclosures of his business properties.

Among Paul's issues in court is a civil suit he's currently fighting over a loan guarantee, in which the party suing Paul issued a “threatening correspondence,” demanding he dismiss or stay his counterclaim in the case, threatening to report Paul to federal court for violating his bond.

Paul’s attorneys argued that the government agreed that the bond condition was not intended to apply to existing suits or business claims, but “only to a narrow class of claims based on cooperating with law enforcement,” according to the motion.

Paul is facing eight federal felony counts related to million-dollar loans related to his business practices. He is a longtime associate and ally of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and his name was referenced on numerous occasions throughout the articles of impeachment filed against Paxton.

It is important to note that Paxton was not mentioned in, nor is connected with, the charges Paul is facing.