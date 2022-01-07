UPDATE: Aransas Pass mother and son found

APPD was able to verify the location and safety of the missing duo. Their information has been removed for their privacy.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — UPDATE, Jan. 9th: The Aransas Pass Police Department has confirmed the location and safety of the missing woman and her child. Officials say the two are safe, but no further information was given at this time.

We would like to thank the community for their support and assistance in finding these two.

Jan. 7th: The Aransas Pass Police Department needs help finding a missing mother and son.

They were last heard from on New Year's Eve when she spoke to her daughter on the phone. Concerned friends reported her missing on Jan. 6, officials said.

According to investigators, the woman was in Austin on New Year's Eve and was expected to travel back to Aransas Pass via bus on New Year's Day. Police believe she could have got the off the bus in San Antonio without notifying anybody and could still be there.

If you have seen her or her son since the first of the New Year, please contact the Police Department (361-758-5224) and speak with Det. Sgt. Frank Kent, or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit tips to the Tri-County Crimestoppers.

