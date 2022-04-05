Mother and child drown in Galveston hotel swimming pool

The woman and child were found early Wednesday in the pool at a Rodeway Inn at 61st Street and Broadway, according to preliminary information from Galveston police.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police and medics were called to a local hotel Wednesday morning for a report of two drownings, authorities said.

Galveston police identified the victims as Alissa Hunter, 33, and her 3-year-old daughter, Kylie Doyle.

The call came around 1:30 a.m. at the Roadway Inn in the 6100 block of Broadway at 61st Street.

A witness at the hotel said she and her husband heard a commotion outside their room and heard a man yelling for help.

"We heard commotion and my husband opened the door," Gladys Glenn said.

She said they heard a man screaming.

"He was just screaming, 'save my baby.' I told him I would do everything I can," Glenn said. "I just asked God to help me help her the whole time."

They said they found the young girl unconscious and tried to perform CPR on the child.

"I wish I could have done more," Gladys Glenn said. "I wanted to save her. I wish I could have."

As Glenn tended to the child, other people at the motel pulled Hunter out of the water. Galveston police later confirmed that the mother and daughter did not survive.

The man Glenn heard screaming was Kylie's father, who was also at the pool with his son.

Police said they're checking surveillance video and interviewing witnesses to find out what happened.