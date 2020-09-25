MJ Hegar says tattoos cover shrapnel wounds after Republican PAC attack ad

Texans for a Conservative Majority reportedly ran an ad showing the U.S. Senate candidates tattoos, calling her "hard left Hegar."

AUSTIN, Texas — MJ Hegar is firing back after an attack advertisement from a Republican political action committee showing the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate's tattoos.

Texans for a Conservative Majority reportedly used an image showing Hegar's tattoos, calling her "hard left Hegar."

She responded Thursday, tweeting:

"A pro-Cornyn Super PAC is using a photo of my tattoos to make me seem 'radical.' That's pretty funny to me. You think I'm ashamed of them? They cover my shrapnel wounds from when my helicopter was shot down. They're a mark of my service to our country. I'm damn proud of them."

"They have to use imagery because they can't use my policy positions, because they know that my policy positions aren't radical and extremist," Hegar told KVUE Friday.

She said she chose to get the tattoos over her scars because she wanted to turn a painful memory into a work of art.