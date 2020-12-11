SAPD searching for missing woman last seen Wednesday at noon

Officials say she was driving a red Hyundai Veloster on the northeast side, near McAllister Park.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are asking for the public's help in searching for a 48-year-old woman who went missing around noon on Wednesday.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Amy Rebecca McGraw was last seen driving a red 2012 Hyundai Veloster with TX license plates MCB6558 along the 14000 block of Shire Oak Street on the northeast side, near McAllister Park. She stands about 5 foot 5, weighs 250 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

SAPD says that while it's unknown what McGraw was wearing at the time she was last seen, she does have a tattoo of a cross on her right wrist, and the word "Imagine" tattooed on her left wrist.

Officials say they believe McGraw's disappearance "poses a credible threat to her own health and safety."