About 80 migrants escaped from box truck needing medical attention in Jackson County, Corpus Christi FD says

Several migrants were treated at the scene for possible dehydration and several others ran from the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

About 80 migrants were found locked in a tractor-trailer during a traffic stop in Jackson County Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Several migrants were treated at the scene for possible dehydration, and several others ran from the scene. Multiple agencies are currently searching for the missing migrants.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says as of 10:25 a.m., 32 people had been apprehended and they estimate another 50 who took off and are somewhere in the area.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told KIII that they are sending their AMBUS to the scene to help with medical attention. San Antonio and Fort Bend are also sending similar help.

Check back for updates on this developing story.