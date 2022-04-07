AMBER Alert: McGregor PD searches for two missing girls

Emilee Solomon and Aysha Cross, both 14 years old, have reportedly been missing since June 29, 2022.

MCGREGOR, Texas — The McGregor Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for two missing teens.

Emilee Solomon and Aysha Cross, both 14 years old, have reportedly been missing from McGregor since June 29, according to Amber Alert notice published early Monday morning.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Emiliee Solomon, and Aysha Cross from McGregor, TX, on 07/04/2022. pic.twitter.com/EvcouS2y88 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 4, 2022

Solomon is described as a 5-foot-1, white female with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 175 lbs. Cross is described as a 5-foot-2, white female with black hair, hazel eyes, weighing 105 lbs.

The alert also notes that the suspect and vehicle description is currently unknown but that law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to contact McGregor Police Department.