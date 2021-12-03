Matthew McConaughey reveals big stars for virtual concert benefitting winter storm victims

TEXAS, USA — Last month, Matthew McConaughey said he was putting together a virtual benefit to help those affected by our winter storm. And on Friday, we learned a lot more about the event.
A week after millions of Texas residents were forced to endure record-breaking temps without power and homes were destroyed due to busted pipes, the Texas native stepped up and said he and his wife, Camila McConaughey, and their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, were working to put together a virtual benefit to raise money for winter storm victims.
On Friday, the actor posted to his social media accounts that a date has been set for the virtual event -- March 21. The event, called 'We're Texas' will begin at 7 p.m. Matthew will be streaming the event live on his YouTube page.
The award-winning actor said 100 percent of the donations received during the benefit will go to organizations that are helping those severely impacted by the winter storm.
You can start donating now. Click here for more information.
The all-star lineup for the virtual benefit is as followed, but McConaughey said more artists will be announced by next week:
- Don Henley
- Gary Clark Jr.
- George Straight
- Kelly Clarkson
- Khalid
- Kirk Franklin
- Leon Bridges
- Lukas Nelson
- Lyle Lovett
- Miranda Lambert
- Parker McCollum
- Post Malone
- Randy Rogers
- Willie Nelson
As more details are announced, we will add to this page. You can also check McConaughey's Instagram page for daily updates.
He also shares recovery resources and information on how to help others on his Instagram page.