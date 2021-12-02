Dallas Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban buys an entire Texas town

Dallas Mavericks owner and 'Shark Tank' investor reportedly bought this 21-population town for an undisclosed amount.

MUSTANG, Texas — Dallas Mavericks owner and 'Shark Tank' investor, Mark Cuban, just purchased an entire town in Texas, according to Fortune.

The 63-year-old reportedly purchased Mustang, Texas, a 77-acre town about an hour south of Dallas with a total population of 21 in 2019, according to City-Data.com.

The city was reportedly listed for sale in 2017 for $4 million, but dropped to $2 million because it can't find a buyer. However, Fortune reports he bought it for an undisclosed amount.