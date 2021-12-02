x
Dallas Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban buys an entire Texas town

Dallas Mavericks owner and 'Shark Tank' investor reportedly bought this 21-population town for an undisclosed amount.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban walks on to the court before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

MUSTANG, Texas — Dallas Mavericks owner and 'Shark Tank' investor, Mark Cuban, just purchased an entire town in Texas, according to Fortune.

The 63-year-old reportedly purchased Mustang, Texas, a 77-acre town about an hour south of Dallas with a total population of 21 in 2019, according to City-Data.com.

The city was reportedly listed for sale in 2017 for $4 million, but dropped to $2 million because it can't find a buyer. However, Fortune reports he bought it for an undisclosed amount.

When asked what he plans to do with it, Cuban told the Dallas Morning News, "I don't know what, if anything, I will do with it."

   

