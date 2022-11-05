Man dead, woman injured after being shot by deputy in Dripping Springs, officials say

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Hays County Sheriff's Saturday morning shot and killed a man after he lunged at them with a knife in Dripping Springs, officials said.
Deputies with the Hays County Sherriff's office responded to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills for reports of a disturbance between a man and a tow truck driver. Officials said deputies responded another location in the 100 block of Victoria Court a short time later to follow up.
When deputies arrived to the second location, 28-year-old John File exited the residence and was armed with a knife, officials said.
Officials said File rushed a deputy, and that's when one of them shot him. A 78-year-old woman who was in the residence was also hit.
Both shooting victims were taken to a local hospital where File was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m. The woman was treated for her injuries, officials said.
The Texas Rangers were called out to the scene to assist with the shooting, and officials said an active investigation is taking place.