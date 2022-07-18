Video goes viral after brawl on the River Walk, police provide context

Authorities said the suspect was "upset over the service he received from the staff regarding the food and bill."

SAN ANTONIO — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after he assaulted a restaurant employee over an issue regarding the food and bill, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened on Friday in the 500 block of River Walk in downtown San Antonio.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect who was fighting the victim, another 30-year-old man, who works at the restaurant.

Authorities said the suspect was "upset over the service he received from the staff regarding the food and bill. The suspect began to verbally argue with staff as well as the victim who was a part of the staff."

Police said the argument escalated; the suspect assaulted the victim and other members of the staff. Their identity has not been reported, but they were taken into custody and booked for Assault/Bodily Injury.